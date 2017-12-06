Sharks D Brenden Dillon suspended 1 game by NHL for slashing
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks
The league's department of player safety announced the punishment Tuesday.
Dillon was given a major penalty and game misconduct Monday night for slashing Bowey with five seconds left in the third period of San Jose's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.
The Sharks' next game is Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Dillon will forfeit $17,580.65 of his salary. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
___
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey