Troy Vincent: NFL to look at video reviews for targeting

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka is shown after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Nashville, Tenn. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback George Iloka have been suspended one game each by the NFL for violating league safety rules. Smith-Schuster was flagged for unnecessary roughness and taunting after a blindside hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory Monday night. Iloka was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

NEW YORK — The NFL will look into adding targeting as a specific category for video review.

Troy Vincent, the league's football operations chief, says it is on the agenda to discuss with the competition committee and the players' union after the season.

In responding to questions about helmet-to-helmet hits and players launching to make tackles, Vincent says Wednesday that the NFL has seen targeting reviews "work to a degree" in the college game. He adds that such reviews have been a deterrent in college football, but there are "a bunch of other ramifications that come up with that."

Vincent also notes that coaches, general managers, owners and players are adamant about not wanting players ejected from games unless there is no other option.

"We don't want to be in the business of ejecting players," Vincent said.

