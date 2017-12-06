WHL Roundup: Burke scores winner late as Warriors edge Tigers 5-4

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Burke scored the go-ahead goal 19:36 into the third period as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Jayden Halbgewachs, Justin Almeida, Tanner Jeannot and Noah Gregor also scored for the Warriors (22-5-2).

Hayden Ostir had two goals for Medicine Hat (16-11-1) and Max Gerlach and Jaeger White supplied the rest of the offence.

Brody Willms turned away 43 shots for Moose Jaw. Michael Bullion made 25 saves for the Tigers.

The Warriors went 3 for 4 on the power play. Moose Jaw was 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

BRONCOS 5 RAIDERS 4 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Artyom Minulin scored 3:44 into overtime to lift the Broncos over Prince Albert.

Aleksi Heponiemi, Connor Horning, Sahvan Khaira and Glenn Gawdin scored in regulation for Swift Current (20-6-2).

Sean Montgomery, Jordy Stallard, Curtis Miske and Brayden Pachal scored for the Raiders (11-11-6).

---

COUGARS 3 ICE 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Josh Maser scored twice as the Cougars beat Kootenay.

Maser chipped in the game-winning goal at 8:43 of the third period. Pavel Azhgirei also scored for Prince George (11-14-4).

Peyton Krebs scored for the Ice (13-16-1).

---

GIANTS 5 WINTERHAWKS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Owen Hardy scored twice as the Giants beat Portland.

James Malm supplied the winner at 8:52 of the third period and Aidan Barfoot and Ty Ronning also scored for Vancouver (13-13-4).

Cody Glass, Alex Overhardt and Joachim Blichfeld scored for the Winterhawks (20-6-1).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 BLADES 1

Kent, Wash. — Blake Bargar had a goal and an assist to lead the Thunderbirds over Saskatoon.

Sami Moilanen, Tyler Carpendale and Dillon Hamaliuk also scored for Seattle (13-13-3).

Seth Bafaro scored for the Blades (11-15-3).