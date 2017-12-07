49ers hope defence gets boost from Jimmy Garoppolo addition
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — While the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo under
Garoppolo helped San Francisco to control the game by nearly doubling up the Bears in time of possession, 38:47 to 21:13, which meant the
"I honestly felt like I could play another full game after that game," defensive lineman DeForest Buckner said.
Buckner is San Francisco's resident iron man. He led NFL defensive linemen in snaps as a rookie last season by playing more than 1,000 despite missing a game due to injury. Playing 26 on Sunday was welcomed after entering the week averaging 59, again near the top of the league.
The 49ers (2-10) came out of Chicago with their first road victory thanks to a balanced effort with Garoppolo moving the ball up and down the field. The
The
"It was awesome to be able to sit back and watch the
Salah is charged with turning around a
If the Garoppolo-led
"It is contagious. When the
Perhaps the most difficult task facing San Francisco's
"I like going against the best receivers, so this is my first opportunity to really go up against one who's known, who has been proven in this league. That's really what I'm excited for," Witherspoon said.
NOTES: Buckner was given Thursday's practice off, the team said. ... RT Trenton Brown (shoulder) was limited Thursday after not participating Wednesday. He was questionable for the game in Chicago after missing the previous loss to the Seahawks. ... S Adrian Colbert wore a non-contact blue jersey and was listed as limited after having thumb surgery during the Week 11 bye.
