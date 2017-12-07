Bears-Bengals Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bears have dropped five straight, longest skid since losing final five in 2014. They haven't dropped more than five in row since eight-game slide in 2002. ... Chicago making only third trip to Paul Brown Stadium and first since 2009. ... Bears have lost six games by eight points or fewer. ... Last week's loss left John Fox with 12-32 record, franchise-worst .273 winning percentage, in three seasons coaching Bears. Abe Gibron had .274 percentage while going 11-30-1 from 1972-74. ... Offense has gained only 140 and 147 yards in past two games. ... Placed RG Kyle Long on injured reserve this week after three-time Pro Bowl lineman aggravated left shoulder injury against 49ers. ... Chicago signed K Mike Nugent with Cairo Santos (groin) going on IR. Nugent played for Bengals from 2010-16. ... Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky went 12 for 15 for only 102 yards last week. ... Rookie RB Tarik Cohen returned punt 61 yards for TD vs. 49ers. He's first NFL rookie with rushing, receiving, passing, punt return TDs in season since Gale Sayers in 1965, and first NFL player since Terry Metcalf in 1975. ... Game matches two worst offences in NFL: Bengals 31st, Bears ranked last. ... Bengals conclude stretch of three straight home games. They're 3-3 at Paul Brown Stadium and drew only 56,029 for Monday night game. ... Andy Dalton hasn't thrown interception since Oct. 22 loss at Pittsburgh. His streak of 176 attempts without INT is longest of career and second to Neil O'Donnell's streak of 238 in 1998 for best by Bengal. His six games without INT rank second to O'Donnell's seven-game streak that year. ... Dalton has 22 career games with 300 yards passing, one shy of Boomer Esiason's club record. ... WR A.J. Green had two TD catches vs. Steelers. His 31 career games with 100 yards receiving are tied with Chad Johnson for club record. ... Fantasy Tip: Green had seven catches for 77 yards vs. Steelers and had 61-yard TD called back because of holding penalty. He's been Bengals' leading receiver in each of last three games as Dalton makes point of getting ball to Cincinnati's top playmaker.