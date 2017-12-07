Bradley Beal scores 34 points, Wizards beat Suns 109-99

PHOENIX — Bradley Beal scored 34 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Phoenix Suns 109-99 on Thursday night.

Two nights after scoring 51 points in a victory at Portland, Beal had 22 points in the first half.

Former Sun Markieff Morris added 21 points, and the Wizards made 51 per cent of their shots. Washington has won three of four.

T.J. Warren had 23 points for Phoenix. The Suns played their first game with star guard Devin Booker sidelined with a groin injury. Booker is expected to miss two to three weeks with the left adductor strain. He was hurt Tuesday night in Toronto.

Phoenix cut Washington's lead to two at 98-96 on Alex Len's dunk with 5:46 to play. The Suns missed two chances to draw even, and Washington outscored them 11-3 the rest of the way.

Ian Manhimi made it 107-96 with a basket and free throw with 2:38 to play, and the Suns couldn't rally.

The Wizards took a 57-52 lead into halftime and led by as many as nine in the third.

The Suns cut the lead to three, 83-80, on Troy Daniels' 3, and on the next possession made it a one-point game with 58 seconds left in the quarter. Mike James made two free throws for the Suns' first lead of the half, but Beal banked in a runner at the quarter buzzer to give the Wizards an 85-84 lead.

The Suns have lost four of five.

CHRISS-CROSSED

Suns forward Marquese Chriss turned in the game's best defensive play when he blocked Otto Porter Jr.'s driving dunk attempt with 2:51 to go in the first half. Porter drove the lane and was met in the air by Chriss at the basket.

Chriss also provided a highlight on the offensive end with a lob dunk off a pass from Warren just before halftime.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G John Wall missed his seventh straight game with a left knee injury, but went through a workout on the court before the game. ... The Wizards have a 63-62 lead in the series with the Suns.

Suns: James had his two-way contract changed to a standard NBA contract, and in order to make room for him on the roster, the Suns waived F Derrick Jones Jr. Jones was in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest last season. ... C Tyson Chandler was away from the team for a personal matter. ... Rookie Josh Jackson started at guard in place of Booker, who was in street clothes on the bench. Jackson scored 10 points before fouling out.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Suns: Host San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

