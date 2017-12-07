Browns hire former Chiefs executive Dorsey as new GM

CLEVELAND — John Dorsey turned the Kansas City Chiefs back into winners.

His new project is more daunting.

The Cleveland Browns hired Dorsey on Thursday to be their new general manager and fix a team that has won just one game over the past two seasons and remains in a perpetual search for a franchise quarterback.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam wasted no time in landing Dorsey, who was brought in hours after the team fired vice-president of football operations Sashi Brown after less than two seasons.

Brown was able to acquire future assets during his tenure, but he missed on quarterbacks in the draft and the Browns went just 1-27 under his watch.

"We are thrilled to have John Dorsey lead our football operations," the Haslams said. "John has been immersed in the NFL for 26 years, won two Super Bowls, built sustainable winning football teams and is highly respected for his football acumen. We know we have a critical and very positive opportunity ahead of us to profoundly impact the foundation of this football team.

"Bringing in someone of John Dorsey's calibre , his track record of success and his experience, significantly strengthens our opportunities to build a winning football team and that has been, and continues to be, what we want for our fans."

Dorsey was fired by the Chiefs in June, ending a successful four-year run. But while he was Kansas City's GM, the club flourished, going 43-21 and advancing to the post-season three times. After starting 1-5 in 2015, the Chiefs went 12-4 the following year and won the AFC West.

While with Kansas City in 2013, Dorsey traded for quarterback Alex Smith, who has developed into a Pro Bowler. He also selected All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Marcus Peters and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

A former NFL linebacker, Dorsey is looking forward to the challenge of rebuilding the Browns.

"Football is what I know, it is what I love, it is what I have worked my whole career at and I thrive on every element that goes into building a winning football team," said Dorsey, who worked in Green Bay's front office before joining the Chiefs.

"I have spent a majority of my football life with two franchises that also have storied history and I think I have a feel for the mentality of the fans in Cleveland and what it would mean to recreate the success this franchise once had. I also have quickly realized how passionate Jimmy and Dee are about bringing a winning team to the city and would have not taken the job if I didn't think the right ownership was in place.

"I am eager to work with Hue, his staff, and our personnel department and help bring us the success these fans so deserve."

Along with firing Brown, the Haslams said coach Hue Jackson will return in 2018 despite winning just one game in two seasons.

