Falcons, Saints both missing starting LG because of injuries

ATLANTA — Andy Levitre's streak of 140 consecutive starts since entering the NFL ended Thursday when the Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman was inactive because of a triceps injury.

Ben Garland started in Levitre's place at left guard.

The Saints were missing their left guard, as well. Andrus Peat was inactive with a groin injury.

New Orleans got a boost in the secondary with the return of cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The team's top draft pick had missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

Saints running back Mark Ingram (toe) also suited up after being listed as questionable. He went on the injury report Tuesday and missed the past two days of practice.

Also inactive for the Falcons: receiver Nick Williams, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, cornerback Leon McFadden, linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, guard Sean Harlow and tight end Eric Saubert.

Along with Peat, the Saints' inactive list included: safety Rafael Bush, running back Jonathan Williams, tight end Garrett Griffin, centre Cameron Tom, receiver Austin Carr and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

