Jese disciplined by Stoke after leaving bench early

STOKE, England — Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez has been disciplined by Stoke after leaving the substitutes' bench early and returning to the dressing room during a Premier League game.

Jese, who is on loan at Stoke from Paris Saint-Germain, appeared to be unhappy after manager Mark Hughes made his second and third substitutions in the 70th minute in the 2-1 win over Swansea last weekend.

Hughes said Jese has been the subject of disciplinary action, adding that "he's a little bit frustrated."