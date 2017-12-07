Jets WR Robby Anderson limited with hamstring issue
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was limited at practice after tweaking a hamstring, and his status for the game against the Denver Broncos is uncertain.
Anderson was a full participant Wednesday, but was listed on the team's injury report with a hamstring issue. Coach Todd Bowles says the second-year receiver had a setback Thursday, but hopes it isn't serious.
Linebacker Bruce Carter (groin) did not practice. Cornerback Juston Burris (concussion), running back Matt Forte (knee) and guard Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) were limited.
