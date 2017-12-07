Karmanos: Sale of Carolina Hurricanes could happen as early as this afternoon

MANALAPAN, Fla. — The sale of the Carolina Hurricanes could be announced as early as this afternoon.

Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos Jr. and Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon made a presentation to the NHL's board of governors executive committee this morning in Manalapan, Fla.

Karmanos, who would maintain a minority stake under the plan, says approval of the deal could happen by the end of the day after the full board of governors meet.

Both men say the plan is to keep the Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C.

Karmanos has owned the franchise since 1994 when it was the Hartford Whalers and moved the team to North Carolina in 1997.