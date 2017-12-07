Kuznetsova out of Australian Open after left wrist surgery

MELBOURNE, Australia — Two-time major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open after having surgery on her left wrist.

Tennis Australia on Friday said No. 12-ranked Kuznetsova and China's Sasai Zheng, with a right knee injury, were the only players ranked in the top 100 who are confirmed as not playing the Jan. 15-28 tournament at Melbourne Park.

Serena Williams, who was pregnant while winning the 2017 Australian Open title and gave birth to her first child in September, "is anticipated to return," Tennis Australia said.