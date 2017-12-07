Liam Hickey leads way, Canada beats South Korea for spot in gold-medal game

CHARLOTTETOWN — Canada and the United States will play for gold again at the world sledge hockey challenge.

Liam Hickey scored three times and added an assist and James Dunn had a pair of goals as the Canadian squad downed South Korea 8-0 on Thursday in the tournament semifinal.

They will play for gold on Saturday against the Americans, who toppled Italy 5-1 for their spot in the championship.

"I like the way we played," said Canadian head coach Ken Babey. "I thought it was good to get some offence but more importantly we didn't allow any goals. We want to clean up our defensive structure in preparation for the gold-medal game against the U.S."

Antoine Lehoux, Greg Westlake and Bryan Sholomicki also found the back of the net while Dominic Larocque made nine saves for the shutout.

"We played well as a team, right from the first shift to the end of the game," said Dunn. "I feel pretty great. It was really exciting to score two goals."

The U.S. downed the Canadians in last year's final for its third straight tournament championship. Canada also fell to the Americans 5-2 in the round-robin portion of this year's event earlier in the week.

"Our plan is to get off to a better start, play our game and play at a high pace as much as we can and try to shut down their speed, which we think we can if we can manage the puck well."