Lions-Buccaneers Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT (6-6) at TAMPA BAY (4-8)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — OFF
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 5-6-1, Tampa Bay 3-8-1
SERIES RECORD — Lions lead 30-27
LAST MEETING — Lions beat Buccaneers 34-17, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Ravens 44-20; Buccaneers lost to Packers 26-20, OT
AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 16, Buccaneers No. 26
LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (31), PASS (6)
LIONS
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (28), PASS (5)
BUCCANEERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions lead all-time series between former NFC Central rivals 30-27, including Bucs' 20-10 playoff win in 1997. Teams have split eight games (4-4) since realignment in 2002, although Lions have won three of past four. Playoff meeting was final game in old Tampa Stadium. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford's status uncertain after throwing hand was stepped on during last week's lopsided loss at Baltimore. His streak of 108 consecutive starts over six-plus seasons is third longest in NFL behind Matt Ryan (128) and Philip Rivers (118). ... Stafford second in league with 3,302 passing yards and has been especially effective in past three road starts, throwing for 952 yards, five touchdowns and one interception for 121.8 rating. ... Lions CB Darius Slay, tied for NFC lead with 15 passes
__
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.