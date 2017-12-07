New Orleans' Kamara exits game with concussion

ATLANTA — Saints running back Alvin Kamara left with a concussion in the first quarter of New Orleans' game Thursday night against Atlanta.

Kamara was hurt when he caught a pass for a 4-yard loss and his helmet collided with Falcons linebacker Deion Jones'. He then walked into the tunnel to be evaluated. He likely will not return.

Without Kamara, the Saints lose a runner with seven touchdowns and a 7-yard average on 86 attempts. In the passing game, Kamara has averaged 10.4 yards on 59 catches.

New Orleans linebacker A.J. Klein left with a groin injury. He was listed as questionable to return.

