New Orleans' Kamara exits game with concussion

Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) hits New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA — Saints running back Alvin Kamara left with a concussion in the first quarter of New Orleans' game Thursday night against Atlanta.

Kamara was hurt when he caught a pass for a 4-yard loss and his helmet collided with Falcons linebacker Deion Jones'. He then walked into the tunnel to be evaluated. He likely will not return.

Without Kamara, the Saints lose a runner with seven touchdowns and a 7-yard average on 86 attempts. In the passing game, Kamara has averaged 10.4 yards on 59 catches.

New Orleans linebacker A.J. Klein left with a groin injury. He was listed as questionable to return.

