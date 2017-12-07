No talking trash, but Suh wants to make Brady mad

DAVIE, Fla. — Ndamukong Suh says he doesn't know Tom Brady and doesn't anticipate they'll chat when the Miami Dolphins play New England on Monday night.

They play each other twice a season, with Suh always trying to sack Brady. What does the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle say when he's lying on top of the 12-time Pro Bowl quarterback?

"I'm not much of a talker," Suh said with a laugh Thursday. "I usually don't like going to the ground. I like inflicting pain and then going about my business and getting ready for the next play. I usually try to not stay on the ground and hop up quick."

Suh had a reputation early in his career for dirty play. While he hasn't heard such criticism lately and doesn't talk trash, he said he does want to get under Brady's skin.

"I'd love to make him mad and have him yelling at his offensive linemen for not blocking me — his coach and everybody on the sideline," Suh said. "That's my job."

That might not be enough. The Dolphins hit Brady eight times when the teams met Nov. 26. Miami scored on a botched snap, and Brady threw a rare interception.

He also threw four touchdown passes, however, and New England won 35-17. The Patriots have beaten Miami three times in a row by a combined score of 101-55.

So it's really Brady who could be talking trash. But according to Suh, Brady lets his play do the talking.

"I don't know him at all," Suh said. "He hasn't really said much at all to me. I'd love to sit down with him."

