OHL Roundup: Ang scores overtime winner as Petes topple Wolves 5-4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jonathan Ang knocked in the winning power-play goal 1:36 into overtime as the Peterborough Petes beat the Sudbury Wolves 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Thursday.

Christopher Paquette scored twice and Nikita Korostelev and Zach Gallant also scored for the Petes (15-13-1).

Dmitry Sokolov, Dawson Baker, Michael Pezzetta and Kirill Nizhnikov scored for Sudbury (9-16-5).

Dylan Wells turned aside 24 shots for Peterborough. Mario Culina made 23 saves for the Wolves.

The Petes went 2 for 4 on the power play. Sudbury was 1 for 8 with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 4 STEELHEADS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Brazeau scored twice as the Battalion subdued Mississauga.

Andy Baker and Cam Dineen also scored for North Bay (10-15-4).

Owen Tippett, Jacob Moverare and Nicolas Hague scored for the Steelheads (11-17-1).

---

ICEDOGS 4 KNIGHTS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Akil Thomas had a goal and an assist to lead the IceDogs over London.

Oliver Castleman, Johnny Corneil and Kirill Maksimov also scored for Niagara (14-9-5).

Robert Thomas and Max Jones scored for the Knights (13-13-2).

---

SPITFIRES 4 OTTERS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — William Sirman knocked in the game-winning goal midway through the third period as the Spitfires edged Erie.

Kirill Kozhevnikov, Aaron Luchuk and Logan Brown also scored for Windsor (17-10-2).

Kyle Maksimovich, Taylor Raddysh and Chad Yetman scored for the Otters (10-14-5).

---