Outfielder Christopher Acosta-Tapia named top Canadian college player

TORONTO — Outfielder Christopher Acosta-Tapia has been named the Canadian Baseball Network's 2017 college player of the year.

The native of Laval, Que., received first-place votes on 41 of 51 (80.3 per cent) of ballots cast by a panel of scouts, coaches, executives, former players, writers and broadcasters.

The Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles star was a three-time Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Player of the Week, earned NAIA First Team All-American honours and was recognized as National Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings Sporting Goods.