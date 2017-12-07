Packers-Browns Capsule
GREEN BAY (6-6) vs. CLEVELAND (0-12)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Packers by 3 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Packers 6-6, Browns 3-9
SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 12-7
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Browns 31-13, Oc. 20, 2013
LAST WEEK — Packers beat Buccaneers 26-20, OT; Browns lost to Chargers 19-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 18, Browns No. 32
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (16), PASS (27)
PACKERS
BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (19), PASS (23)
BROWNS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers managed to stay in playoff race without QB Aaron Rodgers, who practiced this week. ... Rodgers broke collarbone on Oct. 15 at Minnesota. Packers are 2-4 without Rodgers, who could return next week against Carolina if he's medically cleared. ... Coach Mike McCarthy tried to keep team focused on winless Browns, saying "nothing else matters" but victory Sunday. ... QB Brett Hundley passed for 84 yards last week, but ran for career-best 66. He ranks first among NFL QBs with 8.38 yards per attempt. ... Rookie RB Jamaal Williams had season-high 113 yards against Bucs. ... Green Bay has scored league-high 47 points on opening drives. ...While Browns have lost close games, Packers have won five by eight points or less. ... Packers rushed for 199 yards last week on just 29 carries. ... Green Bay
