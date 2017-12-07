Pelicans reserve centre Ajinca has knee surgery
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans say reserve
The 7-foot-2 Ajinca, whose status was updated by the club on Thursday, has been inactive so far this season while trying to determine if he could rehabilitate patellar tendinitis without surgery.
In October, he received bilateral knee injections, a treatment that was initially expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.
The 29-year-old from France and former French national team member has spent about six seasons in the NBA since 2008, averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds during stints with Charlotte, Dallas, Toronto and New Orleans.
