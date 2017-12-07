Petit finalizes $10 million, 2-year contract with A's
OAKLAND, Calif. — Yusmeiro Petit has finalized his $10 million, two-year contract with the Oakland Athletics after passing a physical Thursday.
The versatile right-hander had been at home in Venezuela then Argentina before
He will return to pitch in the Bay Area after spending the 2012-15 seasons across the bay with the San Francisco Giants, helping them win World Series in '12 and '14.
Petit went 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 60 appearances with one start over 91 1/3 innings last season for the Los Angeles Angels after pitching for Washington in '16.
