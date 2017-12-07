QMJHL Roundup: Getson scores late as Islanders edge Voltigeurs 4-3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Keith Getson scored the winning goal on a power play goal 18:05 into the third period to lead the Charlottetown Islanders over the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Thursday.

Thomas Casey, Pascal Aquin and Matthew Grouchy also scored for Charlottetown (18-10-1).

Morgan Adams-Moisan, Nicolas Guay and Cedric Desruisseaux scored for the Voltigeurs (20-9-2).

Matthew Welsh turned aside 33 shots for the Islanders. Daniel Moody turned made 31 saves for Drummondville.

Charlottetown went 1 for 6 on the power play. The Voltigeurs were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

ARMADA 4 WILDCATS 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored a hat trick as the Armada beat Moncton.

Remy Anglehart scored the other goal for Blainville-Boisbriand (21-5-2) while shorthanded in the second period.

Anderson MacDonald and Jakob Pelletier scored for the Wildcats (13-15-3).

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mitchell Balmas scored twice and set up another goal as Gatineau doubled up the Screaming Eagles.

Jeffrey Durocher, Samuel Hatto, Alec Malo and Giordano Finoro also scored for the Olympiques (15-10-4). Alex Breton had three assists.

Kyle McGrath, Egor Sokolov and Ryan Francis scored for Cape Breton (15-13-2).

---