Seahawks-Jaguars Capsule
SEATTLE (8-4) at JACKSONVILLE (8-4)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Jaguars by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seattle 5-6-1, Jacksonville 7-5
SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 5-2
LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Jaguars 45-17, Sept. 22, 2013
LAST WEEK — Seahawks beat Eagles 24-10; Jaguars beat Colts 30-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 7, Jaguars No. 10
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (21), PASS (8)
SEAHAWKS
JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (1), PASS (21)
JAGUARS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks have won four of last five in series. ... Seattle has won seven of last nine this season. ... Since 2012, Seahawks are 47-0 when leading by four or more points at halftime. ... Seattle coach Pete Carroll ranks 32nd in NFL history with 123 victories, two behind Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis. ... WR Doug Baldwin needs 11 receptions to pass Darrell Jackson (441) for fourth on team's all-time receptions list. Baldwin needs two TDs to tie Joey Galloway (42) for seventh on franchise list. ... Jimmy Graham needs two receptions to pass Christian Fauria (166) for most catches by TE in team history. ... Jaguars playing middle of three straight at home. ... Jags have won five of last six overall. ... Jacksonville trying to reach nine wins for first time since 2007, also team's last
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL