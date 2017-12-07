Silver: NBA to open basketball academy in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — The NBA will open a basketball academy in Mexico City on January.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement Thursday night before the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Brooklyn Nets in NBA's 25th game in Mexico since 1992.

Mexico's capital will be the seventh city in the world with an NBA academy, joining Canberra, Australia; Jinan, Urumqi and Zhuji, China; Delhi National Capital Region, India; and Thies, Senegal.

"Basketball continues to flourish across Latin America and this new NBA Academy in Mexico City will be the one place where elite youth can train and compete together," Silver said. "We look forward to developing top Latin American players in a structured and meaningful way in partnership with CONADE and the Mexican Basketball Federation."

The Nets also will face the Miami Heat on Saturday in Mexico City. Last January, the Phoenix played against Dallas and San Antonio in the city.

