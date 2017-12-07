Simmonds and Giroux have two points each to lift Flyers over Oilers

EDMONTON — Wayne Simmonds had a goal and an assist and Claude Giroux added a pair of helpers as the Philadelphia Flyers won their second game in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday.

Jordan Weal, Dale Weise and Michael Raffl also scored for the Flyers (10-11-7), who have won consecutive games on the heels of a 10-game losing skid.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers (11-15-2), who have lost two of their last three.

Philadelphia outshot the Oilers 13-7 in the scoreless opening period.

Edmonton finally broke the deadlock four minutes into the second period as they broke out on a short-handed two-on-one with Connor McDavid getting a backhand pass through to Draisaitl, who beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott for his eighth of the season.

The Flyers tied it up five minutes later on the power play with a nice three-way passing play converted in front by Weal, who tipped it past Edmonton goalie Laurent Brossoit.

Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead on a soft goal with five minutes left in the second period as Weise sent a shot through both the defender's and Brossoit's legs.

The Flyers added to their lead four minutes into the third period as a turnover at the Philadelphia blue line led to a breakaway for Raffl, who buried his fourth of the season.

Edmonton battled to get back into the game and pulled to within one on a rebound goal by Nugent-Hopkins with 6:40 remaining.

Simmonds put the game away with an empty-netter with 39 seconds left on the clock.

The Flyers are right back in action on Thursday, concluding a three-game trip in Vancouver. The Oilers embark on a three-game trip out east, beginning on Saturday in Montreal.