Steelers LB Shazier undergoes spinal stabilization surgery

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati. The Steelers are spending this week trying to figure out who to play at inside linebacker in place of injured Ryan Shazier. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent surgery on Wednesday night to stabilize his spine.

The team announced Thursday Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon performed the surgery after Shazier was transferred from a hospital in Cincinnati to one in Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old Shazier suffered the injury while hitting Cincinnati's Josh Malone in the first quarter of Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory over the Bengals on Monday night. Shazier motioned to his lower back immediately following the hit and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The team offered no additional update on Shazier.

