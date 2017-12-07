Titans-Cardinals Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Series dates to 1970, when it was St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Oilers. ... Titans are final of 31 NFL teams to play at University of Phoenix Stadium. Tennessee last played at Arizona in 2005, year before stadium opened. ... Titans coming off 198-yard rushing performance that was team's best since 214 on Oct. 27, 2016. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry coming off second career 100-yard rushing game, including 75-yard run. ... Tennessee hasn't allowed opponent to run for more than 100 yards in eight straight games, longest streak in NFL this season. ... Tennessee has 12 sacks combined over past two games. ... First of three straight games for Titans against NFC West teams. Titans will stay in Arizona next week, practicing at Arizona State for following Sunday's game at San Francisco. ... Tennessee first team with three runs of 70 or more yards in season since 2012. ... Titans S Kevin Byard leads NFL with six interceptions. Byard has eight total takeaways in last nine games, including two fumble recoveries. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota has four of eight career game-winning drives this season. ... Mariota was QB for Oregon in Ducks' 2013 Fiesta Bowl win over Kansas State at UOP Stadium. ... Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald needs 26 yards receiving to pass Randy Moss into third on NFL career list (behind only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens). ... Fitzgerald has caught a pass in 207 consecutive games, third-longest streak in NFL history. ... Twenty-four Cardinals players have missed combined 111 games due to injuries. ... Arizona rookie Budda Baker is second in NFL in special teams tackles (15), one fewer than Chargers' Nick Dzubnar. ... Loss ensures Cardinals their second straight non-winning season. ... After starting season on practice squad, Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones has nine catches for 170 yards and three TDs in last three games. ... Fantasy Tip: In six home games this season, Fitzgerald has 50 catches for 542 yards and four TDs.