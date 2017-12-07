Vikings-Panthers Capsule
MINNESOTA (10-2) at CAROLINA (8-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Vikings by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 9-4, Carolina 8-4
SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 8-5
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Panthers 22-10, Sept. 25, 2016
LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Falcons 14-9; Panthers lost to Saints 31-21
AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 2, Panthers No. 8
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (13)
VIKINGS
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (t-18), RUSH (5), PASS (24)
PANTHERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings QB Case Keenum has passed for 1,101 yards with 10 TDs and three INTs in last four road games. ... RT Mike Remmers played last season for Carolina and started in Super Bowl in February 2016. ... RB Latavius Murray has 323 yards rushing and four TDs in last four games. ... TE Kyle Rudolph had seven catches for 70 yards and TD in last meeting with Carolina. He has 18 TD catches since 2015, tied for third most among NFL tight ends. ... RB Jerick McKinnon has 421 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in past five road games. ... WR Adam Thielen has 74 catches for 1,056 yards and six TDs. ... DE Everson Griffen has 12 sacks. Griffen had three sacks in last game vs. Carolina. ... DE Danielle Hunter has three sacks and forced fumble in past four games. ... Vikings have best third-down
