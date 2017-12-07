Sports

Wembley to host more Euro 2020 games, replacing Brussels

Tottenham's players celebrated a goal against APOEL during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Tottenham and APOEL Nicosia in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Tottenham's players celebrated a goal against APOEL during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Tottenham and APOEL Nicosia in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has picked London to replace Brussels as a host city for the 2020 European Championship, giving Wembley Stadium an additional four games on top of the semifinals and final.

Brussels has been dropped from the 13-nation hosting plan because of delays starting to build the Eurostadium project.

UEFA also picked Rome to host the opening game of the 24-team tournament.

Wembley Stadium was chosen in 2014 to host the semifinals and final.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular