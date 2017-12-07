WHL Roundup: Rassell leads Tigers in 5-4 shootout win over Raiders

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Mark Rassell scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Max Gerlach also scored in the shootout and Ryan Jevne and David Quenneville scored for the Tigers (17-11-1) in regulation.

Jordy Stallard had two goals for Prince Albert (11-5-7). Vojtech Budik and Eric Pearce rounded out the offence.

Jordan Hollett kicked out 49 shots for Medicine Hat. Ian Scott made 33 saves for the Raiders.

The Tigers went 0 for 3 on the power play while Prince Albert was 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 7 PATS 4

BRANDON, Man. — Tanner Kaspick scored twice and added an assist as the Wheat Kings beat Regina.

Stelio Mattheos scored one goal and set up two more and Gunnar Wegleitner, Caiden Daley, Schael Higson and Ty Lewis rounded out the offence for Brandon (20-7-1).

Sam Steel led the Pats (15-13-2) with two goals. Matt Bradley and Dawson Davidson also scored.

---

HURRICANES 4 REBELS 0

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Stuart Skinner made 21 saves as the Hurricanes blanked Red Deer.

Egor Zudilov, Ty Prefontaine, Koletrane Wilson and Taylor Ross scored for Lethbridge (14-13-1).

Riley Lamb kicked out 27 shots for the Rebels (9-17-4).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Patrick Bajkov scored twice and added an assist as the Silvertips downed Portland.

Jake Christiansen and Matt Fonteyne also scored for Everett (16-12-2).

Joachim Blichfeld scored for the Winterhawks (20-7-1).

---