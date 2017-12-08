3 minor league players suspended for drug violations

NEW YORK — Three minor league baseball players have been suspended because of drug violations.

The commissioner's office announced the penalties Friday.

San Francisco left-hander Drew Bostic was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Ritalinic Acid, a stimulant. He was on the roster of Class A Salem-Keizer.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Keith Grieshaber was banned 100 games for a third positive test for a drug of abuse. He was on the roster of Class A Inland Empire.

Miami left-hander Scott Squier was penalized 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse. He was on the roster of Triple-A New Orleans.