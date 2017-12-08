3 minor league players suspended for drug violations
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Three minor league baseball players have been suspended because of drug violations.
The commissioner's office announced the penalties Friday.
San Francisco left-hander Drew Bostic was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Ritalinic Acid, a stimulant. He was on the roster of Class A Salem-Keizer.
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Keith Grieshaber was banned 100 games for a third positive test for a drug of abuse. He was on the roster of Class A Inland Empire.
Miami left-hander Scott Squier was penalized 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse. He was on the roster of Triple-A New Orleans.
There have been 82 suspensions under the minor league drug program this year and five under the major league program.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Raccoon causes rush-hour delay as 'unofficial animal of Toronto' boards TTC subway train
-
Winter on the way: Environment Canada warns of snow for Nova Scotia this weekend
-
Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton
-
Too slow: Woman charged after allegedly driving 60 km/h under limit