Blazers say Nurkic out of Saturday's game against Houston
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers
Nurkic was hurt midway through the final quarter of Portland's 106-92 loss Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. He limped off the court and went straight to the locker room after appearing to injure his right ankle on a drive to the rim. He had 15 points and nine rebounds before leaving.
Portland said X-rays on the ankle were negative, but said he was ruled out of the home game against Houston.
Nurkic is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Blazers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Raccoon causes rush-hour delay as 'unofficial animal of Toronto' boards TTC subway train
-
Winter on the way: Environment Canada warns of snow for Nova Scotia this weekend
-
Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton
-
Too slow: Woman charged after allegedly driving 60 km/h under limit