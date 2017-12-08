Browns owner says finding quarterback is top job for new GM
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEREA, Ohio — Browns owner Jimmy Haslam formally introduced general manager John Dorsey, then restarted the team's quarterback carousel.
Speaking one day after firing top football executive Sashi Brown, Haslam said Friday that Dorsey's top
Cleveland is 0-12 this season and 1-27 in two years under coach Hue Jackson, who Haslam said will return in 2018.
The Tennessee businessman says he has not done a good job since purchasing the team with his wife Dee five years ago. He repeatedly expressed confidence that former Chiefs executive Dorsey will right the ship with Jackson and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.
Rookie DeShone Kizer will stay under
___
For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police officer admits to inappropriate sexual relationship with youth group member
-
Dartmouth coworkers win $1 million on their weekly lottery ticket
-
'My hands were on her neck,' Garnier says during police interview
-
Surgeon accused of sexual misconduct, harassing coworkers with amputated toes