Buffalo Bandits beat Toronto Rock 13-9 in NLL season opener for both teams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Callum Crawford had two goals and two assists and Dhane Smith added a goal and six helpers as the Buffalo Bandits downed the Toronto Rock 13-9 on Friday in the National Lacrosse League season opener for both teams.

Nick Weiss and Mitch Jones also had a pair of goals each while Josh Byrne scored once and set up four more for the Bandits (1-0). Mark Steenhuis, Pat Saunders, Jordan Durston, Craig England and Chase Fraser rounded out the offence.

Dan Lintner had a hat trick and Adam Jones scored twice and tacked on three assists to lead the Rock (0-1), who also got goals from Rob Hellyer, Brodie Merrill, Brett Hickey and Stephan Leblanc.