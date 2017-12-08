Cardinals rule Adrian Peterson out of game vs Titans

TEMPE, Ariz. — For the second week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals will be without running back Adrian Peterson due to a neck injury.

The 2012 NFL MVP, acquired in a trade with New Orleans early this season, has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Peterson did not practice all week after sitting out Sunday's home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt two Sundays ago in the Cardinals' victory over Jacksonville.

Despite Peterson's arrival, the Cardinals still rank last in the NFL in rushing, although Kerwynn Williams rushed for 97 yards in 16 carries against the Rams.

Arizona also ruled often-injured wide receiver John Brown out of the Titans contest with turf toe.

