Falcons running back Tevin Coleman in concussion protocol

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta running back Tevin Coleman has been placed in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win over New Orleans.

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday it's too early to know if Coleman will miss the next game, Dec. 18, at Tampa Bay.

"We'll just let the medical staff and the doctors do their thing," Quinn said. "Until we know that he's cleared, we'll go through the whole process with him."

Coleman was injured when defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins stopped him for a 3-yard loss, five plays before Matt Bryant kicked the deciding field goal in the 20-17 victory.

Coleman, a third-round draft pick from Indiana in 2015, has seven touchdowns and an average of 5.2 yards on 160 touches this season.

He's second on the depth chart to Devonta Freeman, the NFL's highest-paid running back. Freeman missed two games last month with a concussion.

