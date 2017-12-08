FIFA bans Peru captain Guerrero for 1 year in doping case

ZURICH — FIFA banned Peru captain Paolo Guerrero for one year after a positive test for cocaine, forcing the striker to miss the World Cup.

The suspension imposed by FIFA's disciplinary committee covers "all types of matches" and was backdated to start on Nov. 3, soccer's world body said on Friday.

Guerrero tested positive for "cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine," a banned stimulant, after a World Cup qualifying game in Argentina on Oct. 5.

He can appeal to FIFA, and later at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Guerrero was Peru's joint top scorer with five goals in qualifying as the team surged late in the South American group.

When FIFA provisionally banned Guerrero while prosecuting the case, he missed Peru's decisive intercontinental playoff win over New Zealand.

Peru was drawn last week in a World Cup group with France, Denmark and Australia.