Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen leads Joburg Open
JOHANNESBURG — Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen shot an 8-under 64 on Friday on the Firethorn Course to take a one-stroke lead in the European Tour's Joburg Open.
Pulkkanen had a 14-under 129 total, playing the first 36 holes at Randpark without a bogey. He earned his tour card in last season's Road to Oman.
"I'm really happy with my game," the 27-year-old Pulkkanen said. "I've been driving the ball really well, especially today, it's a fantastic feeling."
India's Shubhankar Sharma was second after a 61 on the Bushwillow Course.
Finland's Mikko Korhonen and local
The top three players who are not already exempt will earn spots in the British Open.
Nineteen players were unable to complete the second round because of a storm.
