Forsling's goal in OT lifts Blackhawks over Sabres, 3-2

CHICAGO — Gustav Forsling scored on a screened shot from the blue line with 4.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Forsling, who had two assists in regulation, fired a low drive between Robin Lehner's pads with Buffalo defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen blocking the goalie's view.

Sabres star Jack Eichel failed to score on a penalty shot at 1:31 of overtime when Corey Crawford dropped and made a stick save. The attempt was awarded after Forsling held and hooked Eichel from behind as he broke in.

Chicago's Tommy Wingels scored a short-handed goal with 3:22 left in the third period to tie the game at 2. Blackhawks rookie Alex DeBrincat scored his 12th goal in the second period.

Jason Pominville and Kyle Okposo scored in regulation for the Sabres, who got 48 saves from Lehner.

Crawford blocked 26 shots in his return after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Pominville's power-play goal late in the first ended Buffalo's string of 30 straight failed chances with the man advantage.

Okposo had just one goal in his previous 12 games, an empty-netter versus Edmonton on Nov. 24.

Pominville opened the scoring with 18 seconds left in the first on a nifty tip-in, giving Buffalo its first power-play goal since Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh. He cruised into the slot and used a backhand deflection of Eichel's pinpoint feed from the right wing to send the puck over Crawford's right shoulder.

DeBrincat's power-play goal, at 8:30 of the second and on Chicago's 20th shot of the game, tied it at 1. He beat Lehner from the left circle with a quick shot and Brandon Saad screening at the edge of the crease.

It was just the Blackhawks' second power-play goal in their last 23 chances.

Okposo put the Sabres back in front 2-1 just 2:30 later on a quick shot from between the circles. Alone in the slot, Okposo took Scott Wilson's feed and fired over Crawford's left shoulder as Forsling blocked the goalie's view.

Moving through the slot, Wingels knotted it at 2 late in the third on Chicago's 40th shot of the game when he tipped Forsling's shot from the left point.

Chicago outshot Buffalo 17-7 in the third. With Lehner down, Patrick Sharp hit the post on a shot from a goalmouth scrum with 22 seconds left in regulation.

NOTES: To make room for Crawford, the Blackhawks sent G Jean-Francois Berube to Rockford of the AHL. . Chicago recalled C Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford and assigned C Tanner Kero to its farm club. The 23-year-old Hinostroza led the IceHogs with 22 points in 23 games. On Friday night, he centred a line with Sharp and veteran wing Richard Panik. . Chicago RW Ryan Hartman, who doesn't have a goal in 15 games, was a healthy scratch for the second time this season. . Buffalo C Zemgus Girgensons and Ds Josh Gorges and Nathan Beaulieu were scratched for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At the St. Louis Blues on Sunday in the finale of a four-game trip.

Blackhawks: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

___