Jets' Bowles fired up by short presser: 'New record. YES!'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles usually keeps his emotions in check during his daily dealings with the media.

News conferences aren't exactly entertaining Rex Ryan-like yuckfests with this New York Jets coach, who might crack a smile every now and then or throw out a witty line.

Getting Bowles to crack at the podium has been a challenge during his three seasons — until Friday.

Bowles was asked eight questions, and then reporters were done. The coach glanced around the room, side to side, and when no other questions were asked, Bowles started pumping his left fist .

"Nice. New record!" Bowles exclaimed before shouting out a loud: "YES!"

So, apparently all it took was for a news conference to last just 1 minute, 53 seconds for Bowles to get downright fired up.

He threw in a few more fist pumps for good measure after he stepped away from the podium and headed down the hall to his office.

Jets fans are probably hoping Bowles and his team can celebrate with as much glee on Sunday, when New York takes on the struggling Broncos at Denver. The Jets (5-7) are coming off a 38-31 victory over Kansas City, while the Broncos (3-9) have lost eight straight since a 3-1 start.

Maybe this is the start of a new trend for Bowles.

On Monday during a conference call, the coach laughed for nearly 15 seconds when he was asked a follow-up question about "wooden nickels," a term he used while talking about dealing with disciplining his players and emphasizing accountability.

After he stopped chuckling, Bowles said: "I'm sorry, I'm back," before answering the question. He then added, "Yeah, you got me on that one. I'm sorry. I'm going back into character. OK, I'm back."

