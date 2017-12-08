Lions' Stafford questionable for Bucs because of ailing hand
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay because of his injured throwing hand. He has not missed a start since the 2010 season.
According to the team's injury report, Stafford was limited at practice Friday. His right hand was stepped on during last week's loss at Baltimore.
Detroit has ruled out tackle Rick Wagner for this weekend because of an ankle injury. Also questionable are: Running back Ameer Abdullah (neck), cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), tackle Emmett Cleary (ankle), guard T.J Lang (foot), tackle Corey Robinson (foot), punter Sam Martin (foot),
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Too slow: Woman charged after allegedly driving 60 km/h under limit
-
Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton
-
Surgeon accused of sexual misconduct, harassing coworkers with amputated toes
-
Raccoon causes rush-hour delay as 'unofficial animal of Toronto' boards TTC subway train