Manchester Derby: Silva fit for City, as Mourinho predicted

MANCHESTER, England — As Jose Mourinho predicted, David Silva is fit to play for Manchester City in the derby against Manchester United.

In the only pre-derby barb thrown by either coach, Mourinho questioned whether Pep Guardiola was telling the truth in making Silva an injury doubt for Sunday's game at Old Trafford.

Guardiola said on Friday that Silva has told him he "feels really good" and that the Spain playmaker is "fit to play." The City coach hadn't said what Silva's problem was.

Already missing key defenders Benjamin Mendy and John Stones, City has doubts over centre back Vincent Kompany (unspecified injury) and left back Fabian Delph, who Guardiola said has had a fever.

United has no fresh injury problems.