QMJHL Roundup: Huntington scores hat trick as Tigres down Phoenix 7-1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jimmy Huntington scored a hat trick and added two assists to power the Victoriaville Tigres to a 7-1 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

Pascal Laberge, Ivan Kosorenkov, Jerome Gravel and Vitalii Abramov also scored Victoriaville (13-13-4). Felix Lauzon had four assists.

Thomas Gregoire scored the lone goal for the Phoenix (14-11-7).

Tigres goaltender Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned away 34 shots. Sherbrooke's Evan Fitzpatrick combined with Brendan Cregan for 26 saves.

Victoriaville went 0 for 4 on the power play. The Phoenix scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 2 FOREURS 1 (SO)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Otto Somppi and Filip Zadina scored in the shootout as Halifax edged the Foreurs.

Jocktan Chainey scored for the Mooseheads (18-8-5) in regulation.

Jeremy Michel scored for Val-d'Or (13-15-2).

Halifax's Joel Bishop was given a match penalty for slew-footing at 10:36 of the first period.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 CATARACTES 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Zachary Lavigne and Olivier Galipeau had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the Sagueneens over Shawinigan.

Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme and Vincent Milot-Ouellet also scored for Chicoutimi (13-14-3).

Samuel Asselin and Samuel Blier had goals for the Cataractes (9-22-1).

---

OCEANIC 3 TITAN 2 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Mathieu Bizier racked up the game-winning goal 3:59 into overtime as the Oceanic beat Acadie-Bathurst.

Samuel Dove-McFalls and Alex-Olivier Voyer also scored in regulation for Rimouski (19-7-4).

Noah Dobson and Justin Ducharme scored for the Titan (17-8-6).

---