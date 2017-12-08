Titans will be without linebacker Derrick Morgan vs. Cards

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Derrick Morgan on Sunday when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Morgan, who leads the Titans with 7 1/2 sacks, sprained a knee in last week's 24-13 victory over the Houston Texans and did not practice at all this week.

"He'll be out this week. He's still day-to-day, in our opinion," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said.

Morgan is the only Titans player with an injury designation for Sunday's game. Tennessee (8-4) got good news with cornerback Logan Ryan clearing the league's concussion protocol. Ryan will play after practicing fully two straight days.

Also, tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) and wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring), who has missed the past two games, practiced fully Friday and will play.

With Morgan out, the Titans will start Erik Walden in his place against the Cardinals (5-7).

"He'll get more snaps than he's obviously gotten," Mularkey said. "He's like a starter for us, the way we rotate those guys. I don't think there's a big drop-off. He sets the edge. He's violent. He's one of the most violent players I've been around. I don't see us missing a beat with him out there."

Walden said he is simply working as he would for any other game and won't change his approach just because of an increased role.

"I treat it like any other week. It's not anything new. I just want to make sure I'm not a weak link and make sure I'm holding up my end of the bargain."

Kevin Dodd will move up in the rotation as the third outside linebacker, and Nate Palmer also could get some snaps there.

___