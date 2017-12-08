UEFA punishes Russia's Zenit for war criminal banner by fans
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has punished Zenit St. Petersburg for fans
UEFA says the Russian club is guilty of "racist
Zenit fans unfurled the 10-meter (-yard) long banner behind one goal during a group-stage win last month against Vardar Skopje of Macedonia.
It was played one day after former Bosnian Serb military chief Mladic was convicted by a United Nations tribunal of genocide in the Balkan conflict 25 years ago.
UEFA says the same section of Krestovsky Stadium must be closed and replaced with a banner of UEFA's anti-discrimination "#EqualGame" campaign.
Zenit's next Europa League home game is in February.
