Wales captain Warburton set to miss entire rugby season

CARDIFF, Wales — Wales captain Sam Warburton looks set to miss the entire northern rugby season following knee surgery.

Warburton hasn't played since July, when he led the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in the third test.

After the tour he had neck surgery, and was expected to return to club action in January and be available for the Six Nations.

But Warburton and the Welsh Rugby Union decided that when he returns he should do so free of all aches and pains, so he had a knee operated on.

"In close consultation with the WRU and Cardiff Blues we decided it would be proactive to have surgery now on a knee injury and I'm looking forward to returning to action fully fit," Warburton said in a statement on Friday.

The recovery is expected to last four to six months.