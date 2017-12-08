Walter Zenga named coach of relegation-threatened Crotone

CROTONE, Italy — Former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga has been named coach of relegation-threatened Crotone.

Zenga replaced Davide Nicola, who resigned unexpectedly Wednesday after an apparent clash with club management.

Crotone has lost four straight matches in all competitions and is 16th in Serie A, two points above the drop zone.

The 57-year-old Zenga's previous coaching job was with Wolverhampton Wanderers in England's second division. He also previously coached Steaua Bucharest, Red Star Belgrade, Catania, Palermo and Sampdoria.

Zenga was the starting goalkeeper when host Italy finished third in the 1990 World Cup. He also had a long club career as a player with Inter Milan.