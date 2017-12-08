West Indies wins toss, bowls in 2nd test vs. NZ

HAMILTON, New Zealand — West Indies stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss Saturday and elected to bowl in the second cricket test against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

Regular captain Jason Holder has been suspended for the West Indies' slow over rate in the first test at Wellington which New Zealand won by an innings and 67 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.

Allrounder Raymon Reifer has been named to make his test debut in Holder's place.

New Zealand also made one change to its lineup, recalling fast bowler Tim Southee in place of Matt Henry. Southee missed the first test while awaiting the birth of his second child.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, who made a century on debut in Wellington, has been retained as B.J. Watling remains unavailable because of injury.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

West Indies: Kraigg Braithwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.