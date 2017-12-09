Sports

Basketball World Cup to be hosted by 3 Asian nations in 2023

From left, Yuko Mitsuya chairman of the Japan Basketball Association, JBA, Philippine businessman and SBP Chairman Emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan and Indonesian businessman and central board member and President of Indonesia's NOC Erick Thohir pose with the Naismith Trophy, FIBA Basketball World Cup trophy, after the host announcement ceremony for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023, at the FIBA's headquarters in Mies, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The three countries Philippines, Japan and Indonesia have been selected to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

MIES, Switzerland — The Basketball World Cup in 2023 will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) says its central board picked the Asian co-hosting bid over the Argentina-Uruguay joint candidacy.

It is the first time the world championship will be hosted in more than one country.

The United States will defend its title at the 2019 World Cup in China.

