Canada's Alex Gough claims World Cup luge silver on home track in Calgary

Canada's Alex Gough, celebrates her second place finish in the women's World Cup luge competition in Calgary, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Canada's Alex Gough won a silver medal in the Viessman Luge World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

The Calgarian finished second to Germany's Tatjana Huefner on the sliding track at Canada Olympic Park.

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany placed third. Gough's teammate Kim McRae of Victoria was fourth.

Gough's medal was the host team's second on its home track as Sam Edney took silver in men's singles Friday.

